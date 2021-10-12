Weather Forecast For Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



