Weather Forecast For Marion

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



