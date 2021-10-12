Prairie Du Chien Daily Weather Forecast
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
