Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0