Daily Weather Forecast For Crystal City
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
