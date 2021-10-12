Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RICHFIELD, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 25 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
