Sun forecast for Nebraska City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nebraska City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 36 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.