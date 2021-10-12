Belfast Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
