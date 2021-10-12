Daily Weather Forecast For Ruidoso
RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 50 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
