Sitka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain Showers
- High 46 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0