3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Litchfield

(LITCHFIELD, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Litchfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Litchfield:

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



