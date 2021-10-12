Rockdale Daily Weather Forecast

ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.