Rockdale Daily Weather Forecast
ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0