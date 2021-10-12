CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, MT

Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Lewistown

Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 9 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewistown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cOgeTUU00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 37 °F, low 22 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

