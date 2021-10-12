Charlevoix Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of Light Rain High 60 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.