Charlevoix Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
