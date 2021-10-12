Omak Daily Weather Forecast
OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
