Omak Daily Weather Forecast

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.