York Weather Forecast
YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
