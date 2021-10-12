York Weather Forecast

YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



