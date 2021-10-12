Grantsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 32 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain and snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
