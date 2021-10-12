Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Lamar

(LAMAR, CO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lamar:

Tuesday, October 12 Areas of blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 55 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 58 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 5 mph



