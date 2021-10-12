CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Lamar

 9 days ago

(LAMAR, CO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lamar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cOgeMYd00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Areas of blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 55 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

