A “number” of forces across the country are investigating reports of spiking done with injections, a police organisation official has said. Sarah Crew from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said on Wednesday she had become aware of allegations of injection spiking that morning. “From the reports that I’ve seen, at the moment I can see a number of police forces are investigating them,” the group’s lead for Rape and Adult Sexual Offences said. Ms Crew, who is Temporary Chief Constable at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “I think there is a fair assumption there may be a sexual motive...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO