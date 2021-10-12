4-Day Weather Forecast For Rawlins
RAWLINS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light snow during the day; while snow and patchy blowing snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy blowing snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 22 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 35 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 36 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
