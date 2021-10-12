Creston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
