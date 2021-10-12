Creston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.