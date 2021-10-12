A rainy Tuesday in Douglas — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(DOUGLAS, WY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Douglas Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:
Tuesday, October 12
Rain during the day; while heavy snow and areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 42 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light snow and patchy blowing snow then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 42 °F, low 20 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 41 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
