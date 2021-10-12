Jump on Houghton’s rainy forecast today

(HOUGHTON, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Houghton Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houghton:

Tuesday, October 12 Rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 61 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.