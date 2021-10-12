North Manchester Weather Forecast
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain Showers Likely
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
