Daily Weather Forecast For Willcox
WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 62 °F, low 29 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 69 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
