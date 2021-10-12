Daily Weather Forecast For Willcox

WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 62 °F, low 29 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 69 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.