Ferriday Weather Forecast
FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0