Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
