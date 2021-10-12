Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.