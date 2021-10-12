Daily Weather Forecast For Devils Lake
DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
