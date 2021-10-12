Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
