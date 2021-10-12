Weather Forecast For La Junta
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of blowing dust during the day; while areas of blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 50 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
