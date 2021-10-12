Steele Daily Weather Forecast
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
