Daily Weather Forecast For Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.