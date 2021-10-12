Daily Weather Forecast For Big Sandy
BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
