Richfield Daily Weather Forecast
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 44 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0