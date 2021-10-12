Richfield Daily Weather Forecast

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 43 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 41 °F, low 23 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight High 44 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 47 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.