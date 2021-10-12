Healy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light snow likely during the day; while light snow overnight
- High 31 °F, low 18 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Light Snow
- High 32 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Light Snow
- High 31 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
