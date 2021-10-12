Healy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Light snow likely during the day; while light snow overnight High 31 °F, low 18 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of Light Snow High 32 °F, low 19 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Light Snow High 31 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 30 °F, low 16 °F Light wind



