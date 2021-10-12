4-Day Weather Forecast For Tuskahoma
TUSKAHOMA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0