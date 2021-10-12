Verdigre Daily Weather Forecast
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0