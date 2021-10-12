Loa Daily Weather Forecast
LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 18 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 16 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 39 °F, low 12 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 45 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
