Tuesday set for rain in Wall — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WALL, SD) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Wall, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wall:

Tuesday, October 12 Rain High 52 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 38 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Light rain likely then chance of rain and snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.