Parksville, KY

Tuesday sun alert in Parksville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Parksville Bulletin
 9 days ago

(PARKSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Parksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parksville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cOgdYwK00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

