Tuesday sun alert in Parksville — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(PARKSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Parksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parksville:
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
