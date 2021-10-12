Ashland Weather Forecast
ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- 8 to 23 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
