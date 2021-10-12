Ashland Weather Forecast

ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F 8 to 23 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



