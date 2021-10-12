A rainy Tuesday in Ashley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ASHLEY, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ashley Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while cloudy then rain showers overnight High 54 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 39 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 47 °F, low 33 °F 14 to 18 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 49 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 24 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.