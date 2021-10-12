4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
