Glen Ullin Daily Weather Forecast
GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 45 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 44 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
