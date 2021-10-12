Broadus Daily Weather Forecast
Tuesday, October 12
Rain And Snow
- High 38 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 16 to 20 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Snow and patchy blowing snow during the day; while patchy fog then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 26 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
