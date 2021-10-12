Indian Lake Daily Weather Forecast
INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog during the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
