Happy Daily Weather Forecast
HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
