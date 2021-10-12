Weather Forecast For Theodosia
THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0