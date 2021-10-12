Rainy forecast for Green River? Jump on it!

(GREEN RIVER, UT) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Green River, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Green River:

Tuesday, October 12 Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 53 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.