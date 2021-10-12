A rainy Tuesday in Crestone — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(CRESTONE, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Crestone Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crestone:

Tuesday, October 12 Rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 51 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then chance of snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 48 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 46 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.