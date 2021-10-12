4-Day Weather Forecast For Culbertson

CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 65 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 60 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight High 58 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



